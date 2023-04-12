News you can trust since 1886
Popular Lancaster restaurant for sale priced at just £35k

The owners of a popular Lancaster restaurant have put the business on the market for offers in the region of £35,000.

By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST

Case Pepe Tapas in Mary Street is up for sale as a going concern as the current owners wish to scale down their business.

The well known licensed catering business offers a tapas experience both in the restaurant and as a takeaway service, and has earned an excellent reputation in Lancaster for the quality of its food.

The business, with a latest annual turnover of £166,165, is being sold as a fully furnished leasehold lock-up with all the equipment needed to run the restaurant included in the price.

Viewing is by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN; call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]

View the full property details here

The leasehold lock-up business is fully furnished.

The popular Casa Pepe Tapas restaurant in Mary Street, Lancaster.

The leasehold business is for sale as a going concern.

The fully fitted out kitchen.

