The owners of a popular Lancaster restaurant have put the business on the market for offers in the region of £35,000.

Case Pepe Tapas in Mary Street is up for sale as a going concern as the current owners wish to scale down their business.

The well known licensed catering business offers a tapas experience both in the restaurant and as a takeaway service, and has earned an excellent reputation in Lancaster for the quality of its food.

The business, with a latest annual turnover of £166,165, is being sold as a fully furnished leasehold lock-up with all the equipment needed to run the restaurant included in the price.

Viewing is by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN; call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]

1 . Casa Pepe Tapas The leasehold lock-up business is fully furnished. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial Photo Sales

2 . Casa Pepe Tapas The popular Casa Pepe Tapas restaurant in Mary Street, Lancaster. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial Photo Sales

3 . Casa Pepe Tapas The leasehold business is for sale as a going concern. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial Photo Sales

4 . Casa Pepe Tapas The fully fitted out kitchen. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial Photo Sales

