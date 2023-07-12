Police to take no action after video showing cat being thrown off cliff in Carnforth goes viral

Lancaster Area Police said on Facebook: “We posted about a video we had been made aware of on social media which appeared to show a cat being thrown from a cliff into water and wanted to give you an update.

“After viewing the footage, we believe this happened some time ago and that the cat was already dead at the time of the incident and while distasteful and obviously upsetting to view we are satisfied no criminal offence has been committed.

A video of a male throwing a cat off a cliff in Carnforth has been circulated on social media.

“The video has clearly attracted widespread attention and while we recognise it has caused distress and anger to many, we are also aware that some people have been targeting those shown in the video and their families and subjecting them to threats and anti-social behaviour.

"We are also aware that other people have been contacted and threatened in cases of mistaken identity.

"This is completely unacceptable and must stop.

"Any criminal behaviour we are made aware of will be dealt with robustly.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who reported this. Lancashire Police are dealing with this matter and we would strongly encourage people not to share this video further.”

People responded on social media to the police’s statement that no crime had been committed.

Ben Smith said on Twitter: “No wonder everyone has lost faith in the policing in this country. This sends out an awful message.”