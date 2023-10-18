News you can trust since 1886
Police take lorry off road after spot check in village near Lancaster discovers load not secured properly

Police did a spot check on an abnormal load on a lorry at Forton and found it inadequately secured.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
They also found issues with movement of the load so the vehicle was taken off the road until the issues are resolved and a new movement order is sorted.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Spot check on this abnormal load at Forton uncovered movement order issues and the load inadequately secured.

"Vehicle placed under immediate prohibition until issues are resolved & new movement notification sorted.”