Police stop truck in Morecambe with links to wanted man
Police stopped a vehicle on the Bay Gateway at Morecambe as it had links to a wanted man.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
The driver was not the wanted man but was issued with a traffic offence report for using his mobile phone.
Police said the man will get six penalty points on his licence and a £200 fine in the post.
