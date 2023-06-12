News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Police stop truck in Morecambe with links to wanted man

Police stopped a vehicle on the Bay Gateway at Morecambe as it had links to a wanted man.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

The driver was not the wanted man but was issued with a traffic offence report for using his mobile phone.

Police said the man will get six penalty points on his licence and a £200 fine in the post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped on the Bay Gateway, Morecambe by #HO51 as it had links to a wanted male.

This vehicle was stopped on the Bay Gateway, Morecambe by #HO51 as it had links to a wanted male. Picture from Lancs Road Police.This vehicle was stopped on the Bay Gateway, Morecambe by #HO51 as it had links to a wanted male. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
This vehicle was stopped on the Bay Gateway, Morecambe by #HO51 as it had links to a wanted male. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
Most Popular

“The driver was not the wanted male however he was issued a TOR for using his mobile phone.

“6 points and £200 fine in the post”