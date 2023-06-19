Police stop car with heavily tinted windows off motorway near Garstang
A car seen travelling south on the M6 near Garstang with heavily tinted front windows was stopped by police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Police took the vehicle off the motorway where the windows were found to be allowing just 19% light through.
The driver was given a fixed penalty notice and removed the tints off the windows to avoid the vehicle being seized.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “This car was seen travelling south on M6 near Garstang heavily tinted front windows.
"Vehicle taken off the motorway where the windows were found to be allowing just 19% light transmission.
"Fixed penalty and driver removed them to avoid prohibition of the vehicle.”