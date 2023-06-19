Police stop car with heavily tinted windows off motorway near Garstang

News you can trust since 1886
A car seen travelling south on the M6 near Garstang with heavily tinted front windows was stopped by police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

Police took the vehicle off the motorway where the windows were found to be allowing just 19% light through.

The driver was given a fixed penalty notice and removed the tints off the windows to avoid the vehicle being seized.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “This car was seen travelling south on M6 near Garstang heavily tinted front windows.

This car was seen travelling south on M6 near Garstang heavily tinted front windows. Picture from Lancs Road Police.This car was seen travelling south on M6 near Garstang heavily tinted front windows. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
"Vehicle taken off the motorway where the windows were found to be allowing just 19% light transmission.

"Fixed penalty and driver removed them to avoid prohibition of the vehicle.”

Vehicle taken off the motorway where the windows were found to be allowing just 19% light transmission. Picture from Lancs Road Police.Vehicle taken off the motorway where the windows were found to be allowing just 19% light transmission. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
