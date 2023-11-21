Police still don’t know identity of mystery man after body found in Morecambe Bay

Cumbria police enquiries are ongoing to identify a man found dead on an island in Morecambe Bay in April.

At just after 2pm on April 30 2023, Furness Coastguard contacted Cumbria Police to report that the body of a man had washed up at Roa Island, south of Rampside, Barrow-in-Furness.

To enhance the possibility of the public being able to assist officers, a Forensic Artist created an impression of what the man potentially looked like in life.

He was found with no identification on his person and no identifying marks, scars or tattoos on his body.

A forensic artist has created an impression of what the man potentially looked like in life. Police are appealing for anyone with information as to the man's identity to get in touch. Picture by Neil Graham.

He is white, around six-feet tall and believed to be of an age between 50 and 70.

He may be of European rather than UK or Irish origin, however, it is unclear.

People are also asked to consider that the man may have been known as having a beard, or unshaven. It is believed he had recently shaved before his death.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said today: “Efforts to identify who the man is have so far not been successful.

“Following the appeal, enquiries remain on-going to identify who the man was.

“We would like to thank everyone from the media and the public who helped broadcast the appeal far and wide.

"Cumbria Police's initial Facebook post reached almost one million people.

“We would also like to thank those people who got in touch with potential identities.

"Whilst the identity of the man remains unknown at this time, leads are continuing to be pursued and we would encourage anyone with information which may assist to come forward.”

Detective Inspector Laura Nield said in October: “Whilst the amount of information we have about the unidentified man is limited, the image we have secured for release to the public is excellent quality and may hopefully lead to someone getting in touch with information which can assist.

“I would urge anyone who does suspect they have any information – no matter how small – to get in touch today.”

Report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit , quoting incident number 117 of 30 April 2023.