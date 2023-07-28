News you can trust since 1886
Police still at murder scene after body found in Lancaster flat

Police are still at the scene of a murder after a man was found dead in a flat in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read

A police car could be seen today (Friday) with police canvassing the area near Regent Street in Lancaster where the body was found.

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 11.04am on Tuesday, July 25, to a report of a sudden death at a flat in Regent Street, Lancaster.

The body of 50-year-old Damian Jackson was found at the property.

A police car seen near a murder scene after a body was found in a flat on Regent Street in Lancaster. Picture by Michelle Blade.A police car seen near a murder scene after a body was found in a flat on Regent Street in Lancaster. Picture by Michelle Blade.
A police car seen near a murder scene after a body was found in a flat on Regent Street in Lancaster. Picture by Michelle Blade.
Police said their thoughts are with Damian’s family at this very sad and distressing time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and the cause of death has been confirmed as multiple injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the death.

Do you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 9am on Sunday July 23 and around 11am on Tuesday July 25?

A police car seen near a murder scene after a body was found at a flat on Regent Street in Lancaster. Picture by Michelle Blade.A police car seen near a murder scene after a body was found at a flat on Regent Street in Lancaster. Picture by Michelle Blade.
A police car seen near a murder scene after a body was found at a flat on Regent Street in Lancaster. Picture by Michelle Blade.

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the Regent Street area?

Do you know Damian and could help police in understanding what has happened?

Call 101 with information quoting log 0535 of July 25, 2023.