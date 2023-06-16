Police spot nearly 300 driving offences in five days using unmarked lorry on roads in Cumbria

The operations were run in partnership with National Highways and saw the Constabulary use an unmarked HGV to help officers spot driving offences from an elevated position.

The officers used the vehicle to pull up alongside other vehicles and gather video footage of offences being committed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting patrols were also used to stop motorists who had been caught committing offences by officers using the HGV.

Operations using a HGV to target driving offences have been conducted during the past two months in Cumbria, with hundreds of offences dealt with. Picture from Cumbria Police.

During a five-day operation commenced earlier this month, officers recorded 285 offences. These included:

*122 speeding offences

*77 mobile phone offences

*26 immediate mechanical prohibitions

*26 driver hour offences

*Two arrests for possession with intent to supply drugs

*Driving without insurance

*Driving without tax

*A vehicle driving in lane three when prohibited from doing so

*Driving under the influence of drugs

*Possession with intent to supply drugs

*Driving without due care and attention

June’s activity, which was supported by partners such as DVSA, follows a five-day operation held in April which resulted in 31 offences being recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Jack Stabler of Cumbria Constabulary said: “The HGV provided officers an elevated position which allowed officers to drive alongside vehicles and record any unsafe driver behaviour taking place.

“The majority of offences recorded were people consciously taking the decision to not be in proper control of their vehicle – often through using their mobile phone whilst driving.

“There is no excuse for allowing yourself to become distracted whilst driving. Such actions put all road users at risk and could have fatal consequences.

“The operation held earlier this month was supported by a number of partner agencies, including the DVSA. This supported our efforts in identifying more offences which we hope will lead to changes in behaviour, which in turn will keep people safe on Cumbria’s road network."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Constabulary will continue to run further Op Tramline operations in the future, to catch drivers wilfully putting themselves and other road users at risk.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The Operation Tramline HGV tractor unit, which is funded by National Highways, patrols motorways and major A roads with the aim of improving road safety.

“The vehicle provides an ideal viewing platform for police officers to identify dangerous driving behaviour that can be difficult to spot from standard police patrol vehicles – for example texting while driving.

"National Highways is committed to working collaboratively with our partners to improve road safety and we will continue to use the HGV tractor unit on the strategic road network to tackle deaths and serious injuries and to encourage people to improve how they drive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is illegal to hold and use any hand-held mobile phone device whilst driving. The law still applies if you’re stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic or supervising a learner driver.

Failure to comply can land you with a £200 fine and six points on your licence.