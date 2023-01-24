Police release video in hunt for men spotted on railway line taking photos of Settle to Carlisle steam train
British Transport Police are trying to trace two people trespassing on the line to take photos of a steam train travelling from Settle to Carlisle.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs released a picture of the trespassers and said on Twitter: “You may be captivated by the beauty of the Winter Cumbrian Mountain Express steaming out of Blea Moor Tunnel, but we’re more focused on the two people trespassing!
"We’ll be following up on this.
“Thank you to @bezberesford for the footage, filmed from the correct side of the boundary wall.”