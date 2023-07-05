News you can trust since 1886
Police recover roof panels stolen in Lancaster burglary

Police recovered a large amount of roof panels stolen from the Quernmore area on Sunday, July 2.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read

They posted a picture on Twitter of the roof panels stacked up in a field.

Police said they were in the process of returning the roof panels to their rightful owners.

Anyone with information should contact police at Morecambe Police Station.

Police recovered roof panels stolen in a burglary in Lancaster over the weekend. Picture from Lancs Rural Police.Police recovered roof panels stolen in a burglary in Lancaster over the weekend. Picture from Lancs Rural Police.
Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “On July 3 Morecambe's Rural Task force found a large amount of Kingspan, stolen from the Quernmore area on Sunday at 22.40hrs.

"We are in the process of returning this to its rightful owner.

"Anyone with any information about this contact us at Morecambe Police Station.”