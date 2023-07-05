They posted a picture on Twitter of the roof panels stacked up in a field.

Police said they were in the process of returning the roof panels to their rightful owners.

Anyone with information should contact police at Morecambe Police Station.

Police recovered roof panels stolen in a burglary in Lancaster over the weekend. Picture from Lancs Rural Police.

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “On July 3 Morecambe's Rural Task force found a large amount of Kingspan, stolen from the Quernmore area on Sunday at 22.40hrs.

