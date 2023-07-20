News you can trust since 1886
Police raid property in Morecambe and seize drugs and cash

Police raided a property in Morecambe after a tip off from a member of the public.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read

The police urban task force executed a S23 Misuse of drugs act warrant on Marine Road Central, Morecambe yesterday (Wednesday).

Inside the address a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and cash were found and seized.

Both occupants from inside the address were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and are currently in custody.

Lancashire police.
Police said information from the local community had been integral in obtaining the warrants.

Anyone with further information should contact police on 101.