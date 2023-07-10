News you can trust since 1886
Police raid house in Morecambe and seize drugs and cash

Police raided a house in Morecambe and seized drugs and cash.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read

As part of Operation Centurion, officers from Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team and Neighbourhood Task Force, executed a misuse of drugs warrant at an address on the Langridge Estate in Morecambe.

Police said this was in direct response to concerns raised by local residents about drug dealing in the area.

A quantity of drugs and cash was seized from the address and an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, you can email [email protected], call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.