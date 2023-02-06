Police looking at CCTV after shoe thrown through Costa Coffee window at Lancaster railway station
Police are reviewing CCTV at Lancaster railway station after criminal damage by youths at Costa Coffee.
By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted one day ago: “Two youths were in Costa Coffee at #Lancaster Station this afternoon.
"One youth threw a shoe through the window, showering the room and platform outside with glass.
“After retrieving the shoe, both youths ran off.
"We are reviewing #CCTV.”