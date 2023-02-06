News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police looking at CCTV after shoe thrown through Costa Coffee window at Lancaster railway station

Police are reviewing CCTV at Lancaster railway station after criminal damage by youths at Costa Coffee.

By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted one day ago: “Two youths were in Costa Coffee at #Lancaster Station this afternoon.

"One youth threw a shoe through the window, showering the room and platform outside with glass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After retrieving the shoe, both youths ran off.

A window was smashed at Costa Coffee at Lancaster railway station after a youth threw his shoe through it. Picture from BTP Lancashire.
Most Popular

"We are reviewing #CCTV.”

A window was smashed at Costa Coffee at Lancaster railway station after a youth threw his shoe through it. Picture from BTP Lancashire.