Police investigate assault in Lancaster after man has ‘substance’ thrown at him
Police are investigating an assault in Lancaster today, (Tuesday).
Police said they were called to Willow Lane, Lancaster, at 2pm today to a report a man had a substance thrown at him.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
As part of the police investigation, Willow Lane between Wharfedale Road and Gerrard Street, was closed for a time.
The road has since reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0712 of March 19 2024.