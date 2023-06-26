News you can trust since 1886
Police investigate after two die at Lancaster care home

Police have launched an investigation after two residents died at a care home near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST

The deaths at Holly Bank Care Home on the Promenade, Arnside occurred between June 18 and June 20.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “Cumbria Police is investigating following the deaths of two residents of the residential care home between June 18 and June 20, 2023.

“The investigation is at an early stage and officers are working with the CQC, adult social care, healthcare and other partners.”

Holly Bank Care Home on the Promenade, Arnside. Picture from Google Street View.
Holly Bank Care Home on the Promenade, Arnside. Picture from Google Street View.
Holly Bank Care Home is a medium size care home situated in Carnforth housing a maximum of 31 individuals.

A Westmorland and Furness Council spokesperson, said: “Following safeguarding concerns being raised with us we are now working with the home, and with partners, to ensure the proper care and welfare of residents.

“As a police investigation is ongoing there is no further comment we can make at this time.”

A spokesman for the CQC said: “CQC have been made aware of the sad death of two residents at Holly Bank Care Home in Carnforth, Lancashire, and our condolences are with their families. We have received assurance from the provider that actions have been taken to protect people, and we will continue to monitor the service closely to ensure people receive safe care.

“As this is subject to a police investigation, we cannot comment further.

“We would encourage anyone who has concerns about a health and social care service to let us know by using the give feedback on care form on our website or via our customer service centre on 03000 616161.”

Holly Bank Care Home have been approached for comment.