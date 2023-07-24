Police in CCTV appeal after theft from handbag at M6 services near Lancaster

Police are looking to speak to this man about a theft from an M&S store at Forton Services (Image: Lancaster Area Police/Facebook)

Police want to speak with him in relation to a theft from Marks and Spencer’s on the northbound side of Forton Services on the M6 near Lancaster.

A purse and phone were taken from a staff member’s handbag in an office on the premises at around 10.10pm on June 20.

