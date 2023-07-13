Police dog sniffs out bike thieves after stolen motorcycle dumped in Lancaster park

Last night (July 12) police were made aware of a stolen motorbike being ridden around Williamson Park.

Quick thinking PCSO’s closed the park and waited for PD Bozzie to arrive.

The three offenders had dumped the bike and fled, probably thinking they had got away with it.

PC Bozzie helped catch three bike thieves who dumped a stolen motorbike in a Lancaster park. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Bozzie was soon on the scent and went from the park down through the grammar school, then through a large residential area onto the canal.

Here one suspect was detained by police.

Bozzie then got back to it and continued through more streets until they reached the skatepark then it was onto the cycle track where two further men were sighted and upon seeing Bozzie and the police officers they wisely surrendered.