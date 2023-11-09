Police concerned for 32-year-old woman missing from Carnforth
Victoria McGowan, who goes by Vicky, was last seen at the Spar shop on Highfield Road in Carnforth on November 7 at 5.20pm.
She was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up, black leggings with a white stripe down the side and black trainers with a white trim.
Vicky is described as a white woman, 5ft 3in tall with long blonde hair and of a slim build.
She has a tattoo on each side of her neck.
Police are concerned about Vicky who has now been missing for nearly two days.
For any sightings of Vicky call 999.
If you have any information of her whereabouts, contact police on 101.