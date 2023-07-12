Police close road near Lancaster after car overturns
Police have closed the A683 near Caton due to an accident.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Police said a car is on its side on Caton Road near Lancaster but no injuries have been reported, just damage to the vehicle.
No other vehicles appear to have been involved.
Police, fire and ambulance are on the scene.
Traffic is being diverted through Brookhouse and the road closure may cause havoc for some time, police said.
Police have not said when the road will reopen.