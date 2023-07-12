Police said a car is on its side on Caton Road near Lancaster but no injuries have been reported, just damage to the vehicle.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved.

Police, fire and ambulance are on the scene.

Police have closed the A683 at the Bull Beck snack bar after a car overturned in the road. Picture from Google Street View.

Traffic is being diverted through Brookhouse and the road closure may cause havoc for some time, police said.