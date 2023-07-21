Police said they were called out at 8.26am this morning to the crash.

One person suffered a minor injury in the collision.

Police said on Facebook 48 minutes ago: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on the A6 Lancaster Road (from the junction of Eden Grove to the Crag Bank roundabout) in Carnforth​.

“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision, we’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire @StagecoachCNL tweeted: “Due to accident at Bolton-le-Sands the 555 will divert via the M6 from Carnforth in both directions.