Police arrest man, 20, after raid on Garstang house
Police raided an address in Garstang as part of Operation Warrior targeting individuals and gangs involved in crime.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Police executed a warrant on Bridge Street in Garstang on September 28 and arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and money laundering.
The man has been released on bail for further enquiries.
Call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Report any information or concerns you have anonymously via Crimestoppers tel: 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/