Police arrest 10 people in Morecambe as part of county lines drug dealing crackdown

Ten people were arrested in Morecambe as part of an operation to tackle county lines drug dealing.
By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:47 BST- 2 min read

On Tuesday (July 11) officers from Lancashire Police and Merseyside Police joined forces as part of Operation Medusa, aimed at disrupting the supply of drugs by criminal gangs.

Det Insp Adie Knowles of Lancaster CID, said: “I must thank our colleagues from Merseyside Police for their assistance in targeting those people who chose to deal drugs and carry weapons in our community.

“Working with other police forces in important in disrupting county lines and arresting offenders.

Police arrested 10 people in Morecambe as part of a country lines drug dealing crackdown.Police arrested 10 people in Morecambe as part of a country lines drug dealing crackdown.
“We will continue to target those who engage in this activity as we aim to make the streets of Morecambe and Lancaster safer.

“We do rely on information which comes to us from the public and for that we are extremely grateful.

“If you know someone who is dealing drugs, carrying weapons, driving while under the influence of drugs and drink, please let us know.

“You can do that by calling 101, ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by emailing the local neighbourhood policing team on [email protected]

Arrest details:

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Westgate, Morecambe, for recall to prison.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Arkholme Court, Morecambe, for threats to cause damage and a public order offence.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Morecambe Road, Morecambe, for drug driving

A 41-year-old was arrested on Heysham Road, Morecambe, for drug driving and possession of Class A drugs.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Westgate, Morecambe, for domestic violence offences.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Westgate, Morecambe, for possession of Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Deansgate, Morecambe, for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Arkholme Court, Morecambe, for possession of Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Arkholme Court, Morecambe, for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of offensive weapons.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Arkholme Court, Morecambe, for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of offensive weapons.