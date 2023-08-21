News you can trust since 1886
Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash at village close to Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash at Giggleswick.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash at Giggleswick.

The crash was on the B6480 at Buckhaw Brow between Giggleswick and the A65 on Sunday, August 20 at 11.52am and involved a white Kia Ceed and a green Honda CBR motorcycle.

As a result of the crash, the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s from the West Yorkshire area, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

If you witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles prior to the collision, or have any dashcam footage that may have captured the incident then please contact police on 101 and select option 1 or email [email protected]

Please quote reference 12230156731 when sharing information.

