Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash at village close to Lancaster

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash at Giggleswick.

The crash was on the B6480 at Buckhaw Brow between Giggleswick and the A65 on Sunday, August 20 at 11.52am and involved a white Kia Ceed and a green Honda CBR motorcycle.

As a result of the crash, the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s from the West Yorkshire area, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

If you witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles prior to the collision, or have any dashcam footage that may have captured the incident then please contact police on 101 and select option 1 or email [email protected]