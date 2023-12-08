Police appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in Lancaster city centre collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to King Street at 6.50am yesterday (December 7) to a report of a road traffic collision.
They found that a Mitsubishi Space Star Mirage had collided with a man who was stood next to his car in a loading bay.
The man, who is in his 40s, suffered leg and back injuries and is currently in hospital.
Sgt Thomas Malley of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with serious injuries – my thoughts are with him and his family.
“I appeal for anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch as soon as possible.”
Please email [email protected] or contact 101 – log 0184 of December 7, 2023.
In an emergency always dial 999.