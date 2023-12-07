News you can trust since 1886
Police appeal for information after trailer stolen from village near Lancaster

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a trailer stolen from a village near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
The Ifor Williams Plant Trailer (model GH1054) was stolen from a locked yard on Ireby Road, Burton-in-Lonsdale between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, (December 6).

Did you see anything?

If you have any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on '101' and quote incident number 12230231543.