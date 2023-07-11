News you can trust since 1886
Police appeal for information after Lancaster cafe burglary

Police are looking at CCTV after a burglary at a Lancaster cafe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read

Burglars smashed the front door of Pure Vegan Cafe on Thurnham Street in Lancaster before stealing a till drawer.

The owner of Pure Vegan cafe posted on Facebook two days ago: “Unfortunately last night someone broke into the cafe and has caused a bit of mess.

“We will have to close today but we will be back open Tuesday.”

Burglars smashed the front door of Pure Vegan cafe in Lancaster before stealing a till drawer. Picture courtesy of Pure Vegan.Burglars smashed the front door of Pure Vegan cafe in Lancaster before stealing a till drawer. Picture courtesy of Pure Vegan.
Police said there was a potential witness to the burglary who they need to speak to.

The burglary was at 2.41am on Sunday, July 9.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC 29230709 0195.