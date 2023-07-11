Burglars smashed the front door of Pure Vegan Cafe on Thurnham Street in Lancaster before stealing a till drawer.

The owner of Pure Vegan cafe posted on Facebook two days ago: “Unfortunately last night someone broke into the cafe and has caused a bit of mess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have to close today but we will be back open Tuesday.”

Burglars smashed the front door of Pure Vegan cafe in Lancaster before stealing a till drawer. Picture courtesy of Pure Vegan.

Police said there was a potential witness to the burglary who they need to speak to.

The burglary was at 2.41am on Sunday, July 9.