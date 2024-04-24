Police appeal for help to find missing man last seen in Lancaster
Nigel Redshaw, 55 and from Cheshire, was last seen in Lancaster by friends on April 15.
However, it is believed he has since travelled to the South Lakes area.
He was last heard from via phone by friends on April 18.
He is described as white and around 6ft 1ins tall.
He has a big beard and dreadlocks down to his waist.
He was last seen wearing a blue waterproof coat and Manchester City hoodie.
He is known to be fond of the Grange over Sands area and be a keen walker.
Officers are concerned for Nigel’s welfare and are keen for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch.
If you see Nigel please call 999.
Any other information which may assist can be provided online via https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit or by calling police on the non-emergency line 101.