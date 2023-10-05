Police appeal for help in tracing wanted Lancaster man
Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted Lancaster man.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Shaun Creddy Price is wanted in Lancaster for offences of assault, criminal damage and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.
He is also wanted for recall to prison.
Price, 37, is 5ft 10, of proportionate build, with receding brown hair.
He has a chipped front tooth and a tattoo saying ‘Carmel’ on his right arm.
Price has links to Lancaster and Blackpool.
Any sightings of Price please call 01524 596594 or 01253 604019, or email [email protected].