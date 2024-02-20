Police appeal for CCTV footage in hunt for Morecambe serial car badge thief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the thefts occurred in the early hours of Monday February 19, around the Lancaster Road and West End Road area.

Police are asking residents who live along the route from Lancaster Road to Out Moss Lane and the cycle track, to check CCTV for any suspicious activity but especially for a white

male, wearing a black jacket with a white hood and a black baseball cap riding a push bike around 3am.

If you have any information regarding these thefts or you have also been a victim, please contact Lancashire Constabulary via 101 or you can report online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo using reference 04/36273/24.

Also, if anyone living in those areas has CCTV, please check it is working and the picture is clear and unobstructed, should they or a neighbour end up being be targeted.