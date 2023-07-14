Police appeal as man suffers broken jaw after attack in Morecambe
The victim, a man in his 20s from Lancaster, was approached from behind just off Queen Street and punched in the head knocking him to the ground.
He suffered a head injury and a broken jaw.
The assault happened at about 1.15am on Saturday (July 8).
PC Amy Brayshaw, of Lancaster Police, said: “This apparently random and unprovoked assault has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 100 of July 8.
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.