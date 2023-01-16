Police appeal after trailer stolen from Scorton near Garstang
Police are appealing for information following the theft of an Ifor Williams twin axel GD85 trailer from Scorton between 12pm and 5pm on Friday (January 13).
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
If you have seen anything suspicious in the area or have any CCTV footage covering Long Lane, Scorton then please get in touch with wyre&[email protected] quoting log reference LC-20230114-0345 or get in touch via 101.
**Please note image is not of the exact trailer**