Pictures from scene of accident in Lancaster city centre where police have closed the road

Police have closed a road in Lancaster city centre due to an accident.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:37 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT

The road is closed on King Street, Lancaster outside the Tesco Express and police say the road is expected to be closed for some time.

An eyewitness said it appeared three cars were involved in the crash.

Lancaster Area Police said: “Please can we ask you to find alternative routes and thank for your patience.”

More to follow.

Emergency services at the scene of an accident on King Street in Lancaster this morning.

Police and ambulance on King Street in Lancaster where there has been an accident this morning.

Police have taped off the scene of the accident on King Street in Lancaster.

A policeman at the scene of the accident on King Street in Lancaster.

