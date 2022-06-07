Petrol prices have reached another record high

Petrol prices Preston: This is where to get the cheapest petrol and diesel as prices reach another record high

Preston motorists continue to feel the pinch as UK petrol and diesel prices set a new record of 178.5p a litre, increasing by 0.6p in just 24 hours.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:46 pm

The price of diesel has also increased to an average price of 185.2p a litre. It is the third time in six days that a new high has been hit.

With supply of fuel slowing down in recent weeks due to bottlenecks at refineries across the world, and soaring oil prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts are warning that petrol prices are likely to continue increasing – with warnings they could reach £2 per litre this summer.

Here is a round up of prices you will pay at the pumps for your fuel in Preston, according to petrolprices.com

1. Key Filling Station

Garstang Road, PR1 1NA Unleaded: 177.9 Diesel: 184.9

2. North End Service Station

Blackpool Road, PR1 6UY Unleaded: 177.9 Diesel: 184.9

3. Sainsbury's Deepdale

Flintoff Way, PR1 6PJ Unleaded: 169.9 Diesel: 179.9

4. Morrison's

Blackpool Road, PR1 6US Unleaded: 170.7 Diesel: 179.7

