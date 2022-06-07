The price of diesel has also increased to an average price of 185.2p a litre. It is the third time in six days that a new high has been hit.

With supply of fuel slowing down in recent weeks due to bottlenecks at refineries across the world, and soaring oil prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts are warning that petrol prices are likely to continue increasing – with warnings they could reach £2 per litre this summer.

Here is a round up of prices you will pay at the pumps for your fuel in Preston, according to petrolprices.com

1. Key Filling Station Garstang Road, PR1 1NA Unleaded: 177.9 Diesel: 184.9 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. North End Service Station Blackpool Road, PR1 6UY Unleaded: 177.9 Diesel: 184.9 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Sainsbury's Deepdale Flintoff Way, PR1 6PJ Unleaded: 169.9 Diesel: 179.9 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Morrison's Blackpool Road, PR1 6US Unleaded: 170.7 Diesel: 179.7 Photo: Google Photo Sales