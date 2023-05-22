News you can trust since 1886
Person rescued by firefighters after falling through roof at Galgate property

A person had to be rescued by firefighters after falling through a roof at a property in Galgate.

By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Hornby attended the incident on Main Road in Galgate at 2.04pm on May 20.

Firefighters used a long board, a saw and a triple extension ladder to rescue a casualty who had fallen through a roof.

The casualty was left in the care of North West Ambulance Service.

Firefighters were called to a property in Galgate to reports a person had fallen through a roof. Picture Richard Ponter 132217fFirefighters were called to a property in Galgate to reports a person had fallen through a roof. Picture Richard Ponter 132217f
Crews were on scene for approximately one hour and 10 minutes.

