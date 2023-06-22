Alun Cochrane has appeared on everything from Have I Got News For You to 8 Out Of 10 Cats and co-hosted Frank Skinner's Absolute Radio show on Saturday mornings.

Alun is a master at observational comedy, an expert in storytelling and uniquely able to to mine hilarity from the most unlikely and mundane of subjects.

Saturday June 24 is the date for your diary with an early show at 7.30pm and a later show at 9pm.A multi award winning comedian long before he became a staple of daytime telly, Paul Sinha will be previewing his brand new show, Pauly Bengali, on Saturday July 29 before heading up the M6 for a full run at the Edinburgh Fringe and you might be able to grab a couple of tickets if you're very, very quick!

Paul Sinha from ITV's The Chase will be appearing at Lancaster Comedy Club in July.

Saturday August 26 sees Daliso Chaponda road testing his brand new UK tour show.

It's testament to this former refugee's comedic brilliance that he can be a runner up on Britain's Got Talent yet still make regular appearances on the slightly more high brow QI and Radio 4!As always, the show take place in the upstairs Drawing Room at The Borough on Dalton Square and you can book tickets at https://comedyinavan.co.uk/

