Part of M6 between J35 Carnforth and J36 Crooklands closed due to lorry fire
Two lanes out of three remain closed on the M6 in Cumbria between J35 (Carnforth) and J36 (Crooklands) due to a lorry fire.
National Highways said that the fire service remain on scene and recovery of the lorry has been arranged.
There's now a 60 minute delay with five miles of congestion on approach.
Cumbria Road Watch said there were long delays on M6 northbound between J35 (Carnforth) and J36 (Crooklands) and queues along the A6 and A6070 from diverted traffic.
Cumbria Police said there were not believed to be any serious injuries following the incident.