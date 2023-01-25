News you can trust since 1886
Part of M6 between J35 Carnforth and J36 Crooklands closed due to lorry fire

Two lanes out of three remain closed on the M6 in Cumbria between J35 (Carnforth) and J36 (Crooklands) due to a lorry fire.

By Michelle Blade
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 10:25am

National Highways said that the fire service remain on scene and recovery of the lorry has been arranged.

There's now a 60 minute delay with five miles of congestion on approach.

Cumbria Road Watch said there were long delays on M6 northbound between J35 (Carnforth) and J36 (Crooklands) and queues along the A6 and A6070 from diverted traffic.

A lorry has crashed between junction 35 Carnforth and junction 36 Crooklands, causing two lanes of the motorway to be closed. Picture from Google Street View.
Cumbria Police said there were not believed to be any serious injuries following the incident.

