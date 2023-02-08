News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

One month until the BBC Philharmonic returns to Lancaster University

The BBC Philharmonic will return to the Great Hall at Lancaster University for the first time since 2019 onThursday March 2, with a spectacular programme of music.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Tickets are selling quickly already with audiences eager to see the outstanding orchestra, together with rising international star conductor, Ben Gernon and award-

winning pianist, Juan Perez Floristán.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concert, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3, will feature a crowd-pleasing programme to mark Lancaster Arts’ new annual theme of Ritual.

The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Lancaster University for the first time since 2019.
Most Popular

Audiences can look forward to Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No.5, sometimes referred to as the fate symphony, as well as pieces of music from Offenbach, Svendsen and

Ravel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancaster arts director, Jocelyn Cunningham said: “The Great Hall is an amazing venue for this orchestra and this particular programme will raise the roof.

"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate live orchestral music in our spring season, especially with our friends and partners, the BBC Philharmonic.”

Visit lancasterarts.org for more information.

Lancaster UniversityTickets