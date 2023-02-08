One month until the BBC Philharmonic returns to Lancaster University
The BBC Philharmonic will return to the Great Hall at Lancaster University for the first time since 2019 onThursday March 2, with a spectacular programme of music.
Tickets are selling quickly already with audiences eager to see the outstanding orchestra, together with rising international star conductor, Ben Gernon and award-
winning pianist, Juan Perez Floristán.
The concert, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3, will feature a crowd-pleasing programme to mark Lancaster Arts’ new annual theme of Ritual.
Audiences can look forward to Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No.5, sometimes referred to as the fate symphony, as well as pieces of music from Offenbach, Svendsen and
Ravel.
Lancaster arts director, Jocelyn Cunningham said: “The Great Hall is an amazing venue for this orchestra and this particular programme will raise the roof.
"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate live orchestral music in our spring season, especially with our friends and partners, the BBC Philharmonic.”
Visit lancasterarts.org for more information.