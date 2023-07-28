News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Police in stand-off with man after he climbs onto supermarket roof
Murder probe launched after man, 50, found dead
Tesco to take over Preston Morrisons superstore

Officer under criminal investigation after boy hit by police car in Lancaster

A Lancashire Constabulary officer is under investigation following a serious road traffic collision in Lancaster.
By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of the officer in connection with the collision with an 11-year-old child.

The investigation follows a mandatory referral from the force on May 25, shortly after a police vehicle was involved in the collision on Owen Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At around 8.30pm, the police driver was responding to an emergency call and collided with the 11-year-old later identified as Tom from Lancaster. The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital and has made steady improvements since.

The scene in Owen Road, Lancaster, after the collision.The scene in Owen Road, Lancaster, after the collision.
The scene in Owen Road, Lancaster, after the collision.
Most Popular

The IOPC attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures, and began reviewing evidence. They have obtained CCTV footage, body worn footage from officers involved and witness statements.

Based on the IOPC’s assessment of the available information, they have informed the police driver they are under criminal investigation for potential offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They have also been served a notice advising they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving. This does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “This incident will have had a big impact on the young child and his family and friends, and my thoughts are with all those affected. I hope he continues to make improvements.

“Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver, and whether they were in line with policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with the young child’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.”

A decision over any potential disciplinary proceedings, referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, or learning arising from this incident will be made by the IOPC on conclusion of the investigation.