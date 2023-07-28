Officer under criminal investigation after boy hit by police car in Lancaster

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of the officer in connection with the collision with an 11-year-old child.

The investigation follows a mandatory referral from the force on May 25, shortly after a police vehicle was involved in the collision on Owen Road.

At around 8.30pm, the police driver was responding to an emergency call and collided with the 11-year-old later identified as Tom from Lancaster. The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital and has made steady improvements since.

The scene in Owen Road, Lancaster, after the collision.

The IOPC attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures, and began reviewing evidence. They have obtained CCTV footage, body worn footage from officers involved and witness statements.

Based on the IOPC’s assessment of the available information, they have informed the police driver they are under criminal investigation for potential offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They have also been served a notice advising they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving. This does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “This incident will have had a big impact on the young child and his family and friends, and my thoughts are with all those affected. I hope he continues to make improvements.

“Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver, and whether they were in line with policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with the young child’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.”