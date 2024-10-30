Nuclear submarine shipyard fire at Barrow-in-Furness leaves two in hospital

Emergency services remain in attendance at BAE Systems in Barrow at a significant fire at the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This incident was reported at around 12.44am this morning (October 30) and remains on-going.

There is no nuclear risk. However, people living nearby are advised to remain indoors whilst emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are also asked to avoid the area whilst emergency services continue with their work.

Handout photo taken with permission from the Instagram of Donna Michelle Butler, @dees.gems.memorial, of the fire at BAE Systems' Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria on Wednesday morning. Cumbria Constabulary said the fire at the nuclear submarine shipyard broke out at about 12.45am and was ongoing, and two people were taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation. Issue date: Wednesday October 30, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story FIRE BAE. Photo credit should read: Donna Michelle Butler/@dees.gems.memorial/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Two people have been taken to hospital having suffered suspected smoke inhalation.

At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else has been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and is accounted for.

A road closure is in place on Michaelson Bridge.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue are likely to have appliances on site for much of the day today.