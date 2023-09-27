News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link

No action to be taken after Carnforth teen filmed throwing cat off cliff

Police say a Carnforth teenager arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty has been released without charge.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police arrested the 18-year-old man from Carnforth in July after a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water was shared on social media.

Today a police spokesman said: “He has been released no further actions, pending any further evidence coming to light.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initially in July, police said they were satisfied no crime had been committed after investigating the video posted on Snapchat.

The Snapchat showing the male about to throw the cat off a cliff which we have partially obscured because it could be too upsetting to view.The Snapchat showing the male about to throw the cat off a cliff which we have partially obscured because it could be too upsetting to view.
The Snapchat showing the male about to throw the cat off a cliff which we have partially obscured because it could be too upsetting to view.
Most Popular

They then issued a further statement saying that, having reviewed the footage and conducted further enquiries, an investigation was under way.

People responded on social media to the police’s statement that no crime had been committed.

Ben Smith said on Twitter: “No wonder everyone has lost faith in the policing in this country. This sends out an awful message.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhys Andrews said on Facebook: “Police have said no crime was committed and the cat was deceased before the incident. Absolutely disgusting.”

Lancaster Guardian reporters viewed the video, also posted on Facebook, which is extremely distressing and shows a male throwing a cat from the top of a high cliff or quarry into water.

It is unclear whether the black and white cat was already dead before it was thrown from the cliff.

People who had viewed the video on Snapchat shared their disgust at the cruel act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A concerned member of the public also sent the distressing video to the Met Police who passed the matter on to Lancashire Police.

The RSPCA declined to comment.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1803 of July 10, 2023.