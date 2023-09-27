No action to be taken after Carnforth teen filmed throwing cat off cliff
Police arrested the 18-year-old man from Carnforth in July after a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water was shared on social media.
Today a police spokesman said: “He has been released no further actions, pending any further evidence coming to light.”
Initially in July, police said they were satisfied no crime had been committed after investigating the video posted on Snapchat.
They then issued a further statement saying that, having reviewed the footage and conducted further enquiries, an investigation was under way.
People responded on social media to the police’s statement that no crime had been committed.
Ben Smith said on Twitter: “No wonder everyone has lost faith in the policing in this country. This sends out an awful message.”
Rhys Andrews said on Facebook: “Police have said no crime was committed and the cat was deceased before the incident. Absolutely disgusting.”
Lancaster Guardian reporters viewed the video, also posted on Facebook, which is extremely distressing and shows a male throwing a cat from the top of a high cliff or quarry into water.
It is unclear whether the black and white cat was already dead before it was thrown from the cliff.
People who had viewed the video on Snapchat shared their disgust at the cruel act.
A concerned member of the public also sent the distressing video to the Met Police who passed the matter on to Lancashire Police.
The RSPCA declined to comment.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1803 of July 10, 2023.