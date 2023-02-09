The specialist police boats were spotted in the bay after combing the banks of the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

They were later seen moving upstream searching either side of the river.

Officers confirmed to Sky News that the team has redrawn its focus to the mouth of the river that spills out to the coast as the likelihood of finding Nicola ‘in the open sea becomes more of a possibility’.

SGI continue their search for Nicola Bulley, February 07 2023 See SWNS story SWBNsearch

Nicola, 45, went missing while walking her dog on the morning of January 27 after dropping her two children off at school.

Lancashire Police said: ‘People may have seen less police activity today than previously in the area of the river above the weir but that is not because we have stepped down our searches, it is because the focus of the search has moved further downstream in the area of the river which becomes tidal and then out towards the sea.’

Detectives believe the mortgage adviser from Inskip fell into the river, though her loved ones doubt this is the case as there has been ‘no evidence whatsoever’.

Yesterday, a private underwater rescue team pulled out its search as there is ‘no sign of Nicola’ in the stretch of river that the police have focused on.

Police leave after searching an out building next to the river as the search for Nicola Bulley continues. February 07 2023

‘If Nicola was in that river I would have found her – I guarantee you that,’ said the team’s leader, Peter Faulding.

‘She’s not in that section of the river.’

Investigators have rejected fears that Nicola was the victim of a crime.

‘Every potential’ of criminality has been sieved through by police and discounted, said Superintendent Sally Riley at a press conference on Tuesday.

Supt Sally Riley gives a press conference updating the press on the police's search for Nicola Bulley. February 07 2023

‘Our search has not found Nicola in the river and then a re-search in parts by SGI has found the same. That does not mean… that Nicola has not been in the river,’ she said.

‘In the light of other inquiries being discounted from the investigation so far… clearly, our main belief is that Nicola did fall into the river.’

The force said today it is also looking into a ‘number of grossly offensive comments’ made on social media about Nicola’s case.

Police said officers dispersed people from outside the local area as they filmed near properties on social media yesterday evening.

Two notices were issued, with several people warned about their ‘anti-social behaviour’.

A 48-hour dispersal order is now in place with ‘a number of people warned about their behaviour’.

‘We hope that will give people some reassurance that we will not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage,’ police said.

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 473 of January 27.