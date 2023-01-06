New year Viennese concert to be held at Morecambe’s Platform
The Promenade Concert Orchestra will be presenting its annual New Year Viennese concert at the Platform in Morecambe on Sunday January 29 at 3pm.
The programme includes Johann Strauss’ operetta overture to Die Fledermaus and ends with his On the Beautiful Blue Danube waltz and his father’s Radetzky March, but in between there will be Viennese associates compositions; Josef Lanner who resigned the minuet into the waltz that the Strauss family made famous, The Garden of Schonbrun, Lehar’s Luxembourg Waltz, works by Gung’l, Resch and Czibulka, the French competitor, Emile Waldteufel’s Amitie waltz, the Valse de Concert by Glazounow and a few surprise works to ‘pop open’ the Champagne bottle!
As in Vienna, we have the young dancers from Lancaster’s own Turning Point Theatre Arts to present four dances with the PCO choreographed by their director, Gail Johnstone, as they show-off their expertise.
Tickets from tel: 01524 582803 or here at £16 with accompanied child free.