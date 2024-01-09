The case of a mystery body found in Morecambe Bay is now featured on a national missing persons website.

At just after 2pm on April 30 2023, Furness Coastguard contacted Cumbria Police to report that the body of a man had washed up at Roa Island, south of Rampside, Barrow-in-Furness.

Efforts to identify who the man is have so far not been successful.

Cumbria Police have now submitted details of the mystery body to the UK Missing Persons Unit in the hope of identifying him.

A forensic artist has created an impression of what the man potentially looked like in life. Picture by Neil Graham.

Case number 23-003614 is a white European man, 50 to 70-years-old, medium build, 5ft11ins with grey hair.

His eye colour is unknown.

He was found with no identification on his person and no identifying marks, scars or tattoos on his body.

It is believed he had recently shaved before his death.

To enhance the possibility of the public being able to assist, a Forensic Artist created an impression of what the man potentially looked like in life.