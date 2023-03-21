Mum of Britain’s largest family involved in Morecambe town centre crash which left car wrecked

Sue Radford's Instagram post showing the scene of the crash.

Sue Radford shared a picture on social media of the street scene with a police van and a fire engine in the background after she was involved in the accident.

The 47-year-old was involved in the crash on Queen Street in Morecambe on Monday afternoon (March 20).

She told her 507,000 Instagram followers that nobody was injured in the smash.

The mum-of-22 also praised passers-by who stopped to check if she was okay.

In an Instagram story post, Sue wrote: "Not how I expected my day to go but thankfully everyone was ok. The car isn't but it's only metal and can be sorted.

"So thankful I didn't have the kids in the car though. Also thank you to all who stopped to ask if I was ok."

It comes just days after Sue and her husband Noel issued a statement as they take a break from filming.

The couple have been showing fans what it's like in their household for three series now with their Channel 5 series '22 Kids & Counting', which documents everything from living in their house, running their business as well as making big Sunday morning breakfasts for them all.

Ahead of filming a fourth series, the couple and their family issued a statement to fans, thanking them for their support as they take a 'well earned break' ahead of the next lot of filming.