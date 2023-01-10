MP hints at good news for Morecambe after meeting with Eden bosses at UK Virgin Orbit rocket launch

Mr Morris was in Cornwall for what he said was ‘a historic night for the UK Space Industry, our first orbital satellite launch!’

On his Facebook page, MP David Morris posted pictures of himself with the Eden team saying: “A good catch up with the Eden team and Eden Project Cornwall MP Steve Double here at the launch, an exciting night for Cornwall and an exciting month coming up for Morecambe!”

Morecambe is waiting for an announcement of £50m government funding for Eden Project North which will not be made until the end of January, according to the government and Lancaster City Council.

David Morris MP with the Eden team and Eden Project Cornwall MP Steve Double at the launch of the UK Orbital Satellite.

The government said at the end of December that it was delaying announcements to ‘allocate additional funding.’

David Morris said his statement was a reference to the Levelling Up 2 funding being expected by the end of January.

