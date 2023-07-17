Presented by Yvette Fielding the first lady of the paranormal together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team who say you will be taken on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s All Time Top 10 scares complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Most Haunted Live comes to Lancaster Grand in 2024.

Most Haunted Live comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7.30pm.