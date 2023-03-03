Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide Paranormal investigation series ever made and premiers it’s spine-chilling theatre show in 2024.

Presented by Yvette Fielding the first lady of the paranormal together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, it says it will take audiences on the darkest, most terrifying journey of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Evette and the team present MOST HAUNTED’S ALL-TIME TOP 10 SCARES complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Most Haunted Live will be coming to Lancaster Grand in 2024.

Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

Most Haunted Live comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad