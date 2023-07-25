Morrisons launch investigation after Heysham man with Parkinson’s refused entry to store for being ‘drunk’

Jon Hoey said he was collared by a security guard at the entrance to Morrisons in Morecambe who refused him entry into the store because he was drunk.

Jon, 53, a retired prison officer from Heysham said: : “It was on July 10 and I was going into Morrisons around 11am-12pm and I walked past the security guard, smiled at him and he said: “Where are you going?”

"I said ‘I’m going in the store’ and he said ‘no you’re not you’re drunk’.

Jon Hoey who was refused entry to Morecambe Morrisons for being 'drunk' when in fact he had Parkinson's disease.

"I said ‘no I’m not I’ve got Parkinson’s’ and showed him my Parkinson’s card.

"He then said ‘I apologise are we good?’

"It was quite embarrassing. I went in the store then walked out again.

"My partner Jane went into the store a few hours later and they were sympathetic but said as it was a third party employee who had said these things it was nothing to do with Morrisons.

"On Thursday of that week we asked to see the manager again and they took my name and number and that was it.

"My partner Jane sent them an email and that came back as blocked.

"I was asked to escalate the complaint to head office and to ring a number but the wait was over an hour to speak to someone.

“I’m not waiting an hour and four minutes to speak to someone.

"We left a message again with Morrisons but haven’t heard anything."

Jon gives talks to physio students at UCLAN telling of his experiences of having Parkinson’s.

He said: “I’m concerned for those people who haven’t got the strength to complain when something like this happens.

"I’m still waiting for a call back from the store.

"It makes you want to hide inside. I don’t expect to go to a store and this happens.

"People do make assumptions and there is a lot of ignorance around Parkinson’s.

"I will continue to challenge and make more people aware of Parkinson’s.

Jon was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011 and is waiting to go for deep brain surgery to insert electrodes in the brain which change some of the electrical signals that cause the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Jon said: “I’m really disappointed with Morrisons.

"The most they should have done is followed it up.

"I don’t seek anything but I want them to be able to tackle these issues with regular training so it won’t happen again.

"It’s so hard each day to have the courage to go in a busy shop so for this to happen it’s appalling.

"I won’t go shopping in Morrisons again after this.”

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We were very upset to hear about the way this customer was spoken to and have reached out to him directly to apologise.