Morecambe's Tyson Fury signs up for second series of fly-on-the-wall Netflix hit
The world heavyweight champ has proved a big hit with viewers in At Home With The Furys.
The fly-on-the-wall series followed Tyson, 35, wife Paris, 33, and their six kids aired this summer.
It was an instant success as the first episode drew 2.6million viewers.
A source said: “Tyson’s show was a runaway hit for Netflix and they’ve been keen to get him to agree a second.
"Tyson had some reservations but has finally said he’d be up for inviting the cameras back into his life.
"Paris is expecting their seventh child this month so it’ll be a while.”
The first series also featured Tyson’s dad John, younger brother Tommy and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.
While promoting the first series, he claimed he had “wanted out” and regretted letting cameras in his family’s lives.