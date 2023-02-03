A van from The Cumbria Clock Company based in Penrith was seen at the clock tower in Morecambe this week whilst the clock faces were removed.

It is not known how long it will take to repair the clock faces and restore them in the clock tower.

Even last July 2022 the Clock Tower had been out of action for months, so Morecambe born and bred John Parkinson set up a petition to present to Lancaster City Council with a request for swift action to get the clock working again.

A worker removes the clock faces from Morecambe Clock Tower so they can be repaired by clock specialists. Picture by Tony North.

John noticed the clock's four lifeless faces most mornings when he and a friend went voluntary litter-picking between the lifeboat station and the Midland Hotel.

John, who worked at Heysham Harbour for 43 years, retiring as port supervisor, said: "I remember the days when most people didn't have a watch and relied on the clock tower. “Just about every picture you see of Morecambe features the tower.

"Everyone still looks at it today, but it's not working. Being an old Morecambrian, it's not for me, I just want it to tick-tock!"

John thought it particularly important to have the landmark working properly with projects such as Eden Project Morecambe coming to the town.

This Cumbria Clock Company Ltd van was at Morecambe Clock Tower when the clock faces were being removed.

John's petition attracted hundreds of signatures within days and following an inspection by specialists, Lancaster City Council gave the go ahead for the £12,000 repairs.

John said he had received a letter from the council explaining how two specialist clock makers had been called in to inspect the clock and mechanism.

They had reported that the repairs required were fairly substantial, including a full new mechanism and repairs to the four clock faces, totalling about £12,000.

The clock faces will now be repaired and then put back into the shell of the clock tower.

The grade 2 listed clock tower was built in 1905, a gift to his native town by John Robert Birkett, Mayor from 1903-1906.

It was designed by two young architects, Charles Cressey and William Keighley, who were also responsible for the former Barclays Bank building in Euston Road.